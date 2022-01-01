Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Spring Hill

Spring Hill restaurants
Spring Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Spot Burgers and Beers

3011 Longford Drive, Suite 13, Spring Hill

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$10.75
Fried Chicken Breast Served on Bed of Mixed Greens, Topped with Tomatoes, Chedder Cheese, Onions, Seasoned Croutons, Served with Choice of Dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$10.75
Grilled Chicken Breast Served on Bed of Mixed Greens, Topped with Tomatoes, Chedder Cheese, Onions, Seasoned Croutons, Served with Choice of Dressing
Fozzy's

150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy, Spring Hill

Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken + shredded cheese + lettuce + tomato + onion + egg + croutons
