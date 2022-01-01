Chicken salad in Spring Hill
The Spot Burgers and Beers
3011 Longford Drive, Suite 13, Spring Hill
|FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.75
Fried Chicken Breast Served on Bed of Mixed Greens, Topped with Tomatoes, Chedder Cheese, Onions, Seasoned Croutons, Served with Choice of Dressing
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.75
Grilled Chicken Breast Served on Bed of Mixed Greens, Topped with Tomatoes, Chedder Cheese, Onions, Seasoned Croutons, Served with Choice of Dressing