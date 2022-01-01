Fried rice in Spring

Spring restaurants that serve fried rice

Vina Deli image

 

Vina Deli

7306 Louetta Drive, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Egg Rolls (4)$7.00
Golden fried eggrolls filled with juicy chicken and vegetables & served with Sweet & Tangy Sauce
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$6.00
Thin rice papers wrapped with jumbo shrimps, fresh beansprouts, rice vermicelli, leaf lettuce, & served with House Peanut Sauce
Wonton Soup Cup$5.00
Crisp shrimp and pork wontons served in chicken broth soup with fresh scallions and cilantro
More about Vina Deli
Charm Thai image

 

Charm Thai

2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100, spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
R2. Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with choice of protein, egg, white onions, and green onion
R4 Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Fried rice with choice of protein, pineapple chunks, curry powder, and green onions topped with cashew nuts and fried garlick
More about Charm Thai
Rakuu Restaurant image

 

Rakuu Restaurant

5200 FM 2920, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Rolls$4.50
General Tso Plate$10.95
California Roll$6.95
More about Rakuu Restaurant
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

25635 US 59, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Banner pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

20071 I 45 N, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

