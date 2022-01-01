Fried rice in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve fried rice
Vina Deli
7306 Louetta Drive, Spring
|Chicken Egg Rolls (4)
|$7.00
Golden fried eggrolls filled with juicy chicken and vegetables & served with Sweet & Tangy Sauce
|Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
|$6.00
Thin rice papers wrapped with jumbo shrimps, fresh beansprouts, rice vermicelli, leaf lettuce, & served with House Peanut Sauce
|Wonton Soup Cup
|$5.00
Crisp shrimp and pork wontons served in chicken broth soup with fresh scallions and cilantro
Charm Thai
2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100, spring
|R2. Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
Fried rice with choice of protein, egg, white onions, and green onion
|R4 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.95
Fried rice with choice of protein, pineapple chunks, curry powder, and green onions topped with cashew nuts and fried garlick
Rakuu Restaurant
5200 FM 2920, Spring
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
|General Tso Plate
|$10.95
|California Roll
|$6.95
BB's Tex-Orleans
25635 US 59, Kingwood
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Rock N Roll Sushi
20071 I 45 N, Spring
|VIP Roll
|$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
|California Roll
|$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.