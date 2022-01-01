Wontons in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve wontons
Vina Deli
7306 Louetta Drive, Spring
|Chicken Egg Rolls (4)
|$7.00
Golden fried eggrolls filled with juicy chicken and vegetables & served with Sweet & Tangy Sauce
|Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
|$6.00
Thin rice papers wrapped with jumbo shrimps, fresh beansprouts, rice vermicelli, leaf lettuce, & served with House Peanut Sauce
|Wonton Soup Cup
|$5.00
Crisp shrimp and pork wontons served in chicken broth soup with fresh scallions and cilantro
Charm Thai
2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100, spring
|Cream Cheese Crab Wonton (5)
|$6.95
Wonton wrappers filled with cream cheese and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Rock N Roll Sushi
20071 I 45 N, Spring
|VIP Roll
|$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
|California Roll
|$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.