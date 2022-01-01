Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve pies

chicken pot pie (combo) image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Moxo

411 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.8 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Chicken Pot Pie(fund)$36.00
our famous chicken pot pie for (approx 30 min heating time @350 degrees)
chicken pot pie (combo)$11.25
our signature recipe served with two sides
pot pie$8.00
More about Cafe Moxo
Item pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Springfield - MCL Springfield

2151 Wabash Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$15.95
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Pecan Pie$17.99
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Coconut Cream Pie$4.09
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Springfield - MCL Springfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Cookies

Fish And Chips

French Fries

Salmon

Tacos

Coleslaw

Pork Tenderloin

Meatloaf

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston