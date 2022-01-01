Pies in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve pies
More about Cafe Moxo
SANDWICHES
Cafe Moxo
411 E Adams St, Springfield
|Pan Chicken Pot Pie(fund)
|$36.00
our famous chicken pot pie for (approx 30 min heating time @350 degrees)
|chicken pot pie (combo)
|$11.25
our signature recipe served with two sides
|pot pie
|$8.00
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Springfield - MCL Springfield
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Springfield - MCL Springfield
2151 Wabash Avenue, Springfield
|Pumpkin Pie
|$15.95
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
|Pecan Pie
|$17.99
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$4.09