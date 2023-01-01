Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve waffles

Northern Soul Cafe image

 

Northern Soul Cafe

1244 Main st, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle and Eggs$11.50
Large Belgium waffle served with two (2) eggs made to order and your choice of meat.
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be - Springfield

1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Belgian Waffle$10.00
Some things are better... jumbo
Red, White, & Blue Waffle$14.00
Golden brown Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberry, Bananas, blueberries, vanilla sauce and raspberry sauce finished with maple syrup and powder sugar
Chicken and Waffle Sliders$17.00
GBD (golden brown delicious) Belgium waffle cut in 4 pieces topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders, apple smoked bacon, house made hot honey, pickled onions, baby arugula, powder sugar and maple syrup
