Waffles in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve waffles
More about Northern Soul Cafe
Northern Soul Cafe
1244 Main st, Springfield
|Waffle and Eggs
|$11.50
Large Belgium waffle served with two (2) eggs made to order and your choice of meat.
More about The Place 2 Be - Springfield
The Place 2 Be - Springfield
1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield
|Jumbo Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Some things are better... jumbo
|Red, White, & Blue Waffle
|$14.00
Golden brown Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberry, Bananas, blueberries, vanilla sauce and raspberry sauce finished with maple syrup and powder sugar
|Chicken and Waffle Sliders
|$17.00
GBD (golden brown delicious) Belgium waffle cut in 4 pieces topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders, apple smoked bacon, house made hot honey, pickled onions, baby arugula, powder sugar and maple syrup