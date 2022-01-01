Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve cookies

Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Frigo Foods - Springfield

90 William St, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Cookies$2.50
More about Frigo Foods - Springfield
Plan B image

 

Plan B

1000 West Columbus Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Cookie Sundae$6.75
Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry
More about Plan B
COOKIE image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hot Table

455 Breckwood Blvd, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (4191 reviews)
COOKIE$2.75
Grab-N-Go —all natural cookie available in chocolate chunk or salted caramel
More about Hot Table
COOKIE image

 

Hot Table

1500 Main Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
COOKIE$2.75
Grab-N-Go —all natural cookie available in chocolate chunk or salted caramel
More about Hot Table

