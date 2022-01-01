Cookies in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve cookies
SANDWICHES
Frigo Foods - Springfield
90 William St, Springfield
|Homemade Cookies
|$2.50
Plan B
1000 West Columbus Avenue, Springfield
|Warm Cookie Sundae
|$6.75
Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hot Table
455 Breckwood Blvd, Springfield
|COOKIE
|$2.75
Grab-N-Go —all natural cookie available in chocolate chunk or salted caramel
