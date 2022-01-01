Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Stoneham

Go
Stoneham restaurants
Toast

Stoneham restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria

237 Main St, Stoneham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto, Mozzarella E Pomodoro*$14.50
Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sub$13.00
Prosciutto Di Parma, Home Made Mozzarella, and Tomatoes served in a Sub Roll with Fresh Basil, Oregano, Capers and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Prosciutto Mozzarella & Tomato Pizza$0.00
Pizza with Sauce and Cheese Topped with Tomatoes Fresh Home Made Mozzarella & Prosciutto Di Parma
More about Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Gaetano’s Restaurant

271 Main St, Stoneham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella-Wrapped Prosciutto$13.00
More about Gaetano’s Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Stoneham

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Margherita Pizza

Scallops

Tacos

Clams

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Stoneham to explore

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston