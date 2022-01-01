Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Stoughton

Stoughton restaurants
Stoughton restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Deag’s Local Diner

1261 Park St, Stoughton

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benny$11.95
More about Deag’s Local Diner
Banner pic

 

La Stalla

559 Washington Street, Stoughton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
fingerlin potatoes, asparagus, yogurt sauce *GF
More about La Stalla

