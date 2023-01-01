Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Suffield
/
Suffield
/
Waffles
Suffield restaurants that serve waffles
Barista Cafe - 66 N Main St
66 N Main St, Suffield
No reviews yet
Breakfast Waffle
$6.00
More about Barista Cafe - 66 N Main St
Fire on The Mountain - 82 N Main Street
82 N Main Street, Suffield
No reviews yet
Crispy Pork & Waffles
$14.99
One freshly made cornbread waffle topped with our smoked signature crispy fried pulled pork, served with butter and syrup.
More about Fire on The Mountain - 82 N Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Suffield
Milkshakes
Hot Chocolate
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
More near Suffield to explore
West Springfield
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
No reviews yet
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(62 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(565 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(115 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston