Lobsters in Suitland

Suitland restaurants
Suitland restaurants that serve lobsters

The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level

4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Chicken Dinner$28.00
Our seasoned and crispy grilled 1/2 chicken served with your choice of two sides
Lobster & Grits$29.00
8 oz deep fried lobster tail on top of our cheesy grits with tomatoes and Cajun cream sauce
Deep Fried Lobster Tail$17.00
More about The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
Little Miner Taco

7030 Gentle Shade, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Quesadilla$20.00
4 oz lobster (knuckle/tail) sauteed onion and bell pepper, melted jack cheese, smoked paprika, salt, pepper. Pickled slaw. Chipotle aioli on the side
More about Little Miner Taco

