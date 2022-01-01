Go
SusieCakes

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

4201 McGowen St • $$

Avg 4.2 (543 reviews)

Popular Items

4 Box Cupcake Assortment$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.90
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Location

4201 McGowen St

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
