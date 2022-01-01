Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens restaurants
Busch Gardens restaurants that serve cake

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESE CAKE$3.29
STRAWBERRY CAKE$4.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Pastries and Chaat image

 

Pastries and Chaat

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cakes
More about Pastries and Chaat
CRAB CAKE APPETIZER image

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRAB CAKE APPETIZER$12.99
Two premium sauted jumbo lump crab cakes.
TOWERING CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.99
A decadent, chocolate cake piled three layers high covered with a thick chocolate icing. Served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Serves two.
ADD CRAB CAKE$7.99
A single jumbo lump crab cake with our island sauce.
More about Shells Seafood
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.00
Triple chocolate cake
More about New York New York Pizza

