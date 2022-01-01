Cake in Busch Gardens
Busch Gardens restaurants that serve cake
More about Four Brothers Eatery
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|CHEESE CAKE
|$3.29
|STRAWBERRY CAKE
|$4.99
More about Shells Seafood
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|CRAB CAKE APPETIZER
|$12.99
Two premium sauted jumbo lump crab cakes.
|TOWERING CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.99
A decadent, chocolate cake piled three layers high covered with a thick chocolate icing. Served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Serves two.
|ADD CRAB CAKE
|$7.99
A single jumbo lump crab cake with our island sauce.