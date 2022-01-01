Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens restaurants
Busch Gardens restaurants that serve chili

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet N Chili$0.69
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Item pic

 

Pastries and Chaat

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Chicken$12.99
Marinated Chili chicken cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.
Chili Chicken Pizza$9.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Chilli Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.
Chili Gobi$11.99
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.
More about Pastries and Chaat

