Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Busch Gardens

Go
Busch Gardens restaurants
Toast

Busch Gardens restaurants that serve clams

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
CLAM STRIPS$6.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL image

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
More about Shells Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Busch Gardens

Garden Salad

Cake

Salmon

Chili

Snapper

Mac And Cheese

Greek Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Busch Gardens to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Seminole Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

International

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston