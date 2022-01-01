French fries in Temple

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Temple restaurants that serve french fries
SUSHI
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
2501 Airport Rd, Temple
Avg 4.2
(654 reviews)
FF French Fries
$2.95
8oz of French Fries!
More about Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
Backporch Drafthouse Temple
4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE
No reviews yet
French Fries (Boat)
$2.50
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple
