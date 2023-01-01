Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Templeton
/
Templeton
/
Coleslaw
Templeton restaurants that serve coleslaw
Red Scooter Deli & Desserts
1102 Pine St, Paso Robles
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.50
More about Red Scooter Deli & Desserts
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Pier 46 Seafood Market
1131 Rossi Rd, Templeton
Avg 4.7
(903 reviews)
COLESLAW
$4.50
More about Pier 46 Seafood Market
