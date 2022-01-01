Chicken sandwiches in Tewksbury
More about Wamesit Lanes
Wamesit Lanes
434 Main St., Tewksbury
|Nashville Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken dipped in Nashville Buffalo Sauce, topped with Sweet and Spicy Pickle Chips, sliced Red Onion, shredded Lettuce and Chipotle Mayo
|Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken, topped with Grilled Ham and Swiss Cheese, shredded Lettuce and Tomato & Honey Dijon Mustard on a Potato Roll
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with melted Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese blend topped with Marinara served on a Ciabatta Roll