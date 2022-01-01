Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Tewksbury

Tewksbury restaurants
Tewksbury restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Wamesit Lanes

434 Main St., Tewksbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken dipped in Nashville Buffalo Sauce, topped with Sweet and Spicy Pickle Chips, sliced Red Onion, shredded Lettuce and Chipotle Mayo
Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken, topped with Grilled Ham and Swiss Cheese, shredded Lettuce and Tomato & Honey Dijon Mustard on a Potato Roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with melted Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese blend topped with Marinara served on a Ciabatta Roll
More about Wamesit Lanes
Consumer pic

 

Anthony's Roast Beef

1921 Main St, Tewksbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Anthony's Roast Beef

