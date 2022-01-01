Go
The Flying Egg

We are a boutique diner serving breakfast & lunch in the heart of Bethlehem. Hope to see you soon!

451 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)

Popular Items

Make Your Own Omelet$7.00
Side Home Fries$3.00
Pancakes$6.95
Chicken & Waffle$11.95
Huevos Rancheros$13.50
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Three Meat Skillet$13.50
Tofu Scramble$10.25
The BELT$8.95
Side Bacon$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

451 Main Street

Bethlehem PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

