The Bean

Neighborhood Coffeehouse, Cafe, & Community. A place for fun, fellowship, great coffee & great people.

2914 N. State St

Popular Items

Drip Coffee 16 oz.$3.50
Avocado Toast$9.00
Avocado, whipped cream cheese, sliced tomato, & fried egg, on a toasted baguette slice, topped with balsamic vinaigrette & Everything-bagel seasoning.
Breakfast Bowl$7.50
Choice of breakfast potatoes or gouda cheese grits, scrambled egg, green onions, shredded cheddar & Country-Pleasing sausage OR Bacon.
Latte 16 oz.$4.85
Latte 12 oz.$4.35
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$5.75
Sausage, fried egg, & cheddar cheese. Served on a buttermilk biscuit.
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$12.00
Smoked turkey, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & dijon mustard served on toasted sourdough bread. Served with a soft drink, house-made potato chips, & a pickle wedge. *Sub sweet potato fries $2
Granola Bowl$7.85
Steel Cut Oatmeal OR Greek Yogurt, topped with house-made pecan granola, seasonal berries, local honey.
Breakfast Wrap$7.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, shredded cheese, & avocado. Served with a side of house-made salsa.
Hot Chocolate 16 oz.$4.85
Location

Jackson MS

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
