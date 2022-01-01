Go
Toast

The Haus Pizzeria & Bar

The Haus is your neighborhood Pizzeria and Bar. Good eats handmade from scratch.

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

14815 Clayton Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Carnivore$20.69
LG Caesar$6.75
16" Half & Half Pizza
10 Oven Baked Wings$10.50
Toasted Ravioli$7.50
SM Garden Salad$4.95
14" Medium$12.29
12" Small$9.69
Kid's Pizza$5.10
16" Large$14.09
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

14815 Clayton Rd

Chesterfield MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:15 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
Thursday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
Friday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

6 North Cafe

No reviews yet

We are OPEN for DRIVE THRU, ONLINE, and CARRYOUT orders.

Global Quesadilla Company

No reviews yet

FRESH, FAST, AND DUCKING FELICIOUS

The Country Club

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston