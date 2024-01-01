Turkey melts in Thibodaux
Thibodaux restaurants that serve turkey melts
The Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery
713 West 3rd Street, Thibodaux
|Turkey Pesto Melt
|$8.99
Turkey, pesto, provolone, and tomato. Pressed on our homemade bread.
Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Thibodaux - 523 A St. Mary Hwy
523 A St. Mary Hwy, Thibodaux
|Turkey Melt
|$9.50
8" or 12" Turkey, Onions, Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
|Turkey Melt
|$7.00
Bun, White, or Wheat Sauteed Turkey, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo