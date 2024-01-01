Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Thibodaux

Go
Thibodaux restaurants
Toast

Thibodaux restaurants that serve turkey melts

Turkey Pesto Melt image

 

The Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery

713 West 3rd Street, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Pesto Melt$8.99
Turkey, pesto, provolone, and tomato. Pressed on our homemade bread.
More about The Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Thibodaux - 523 A St. Mary Hwy

523 A St. Mary Hwy, Thibodaux

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Melt$9.50
8" or 12" Turkey, Onions, Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Turkey Melt$7.00
Bun, White, or Wheat Sauteed Turkey, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
More about Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Thibodaux - 523 A St. Mary Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Thibodaux

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Bread Pudding

Pudding

Pork Chops

Gumbo

Nachos

Green Beans

Map

More near Thibodaux to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (193 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston