Tacos in Thiensville
Thiensville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cafe Corazon
Cafe Corazon
6300 W Mequon Road, Mequon
|ALA AMERICANO TACO
|$4.00
One taco with choice of meat or vegetarian option, topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|AMERICANO TACO DINNER T
|$12.50
3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans
|AL PASTOR TACOS
|$15.00
(3) tacos filled with al pastor & topped with pineapple salsa. Served with rice and choice of beans.