Tacos in Thiensville

Thiensville restaurants
Thiensville restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Foxtown Brewing

6411 W Mequon Road, Mequon

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Foxtown Brewing
Cafe Corazon

6300 W Mequon Road, Mequon

Avg 4.6 (997 reviews)
Takeout
ALA AMERICANO TACO$4.00
One taco with choice of meat or vegetarian option, topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.
AMERICANO TACO DINNER T$12.50
3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans
AL PASTOR TACOS$15.00
(3) tacos filled with al pastor & topped with pineapple salsa. Served with rice and choice of beans.
More about Cafe Corazon

