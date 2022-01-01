Salmon in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve salmon
North & Maple
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park
|Pan Roasted Salmon KIH
|$15.00
Quinoa, fire roasted corn & poblano peppers with onions and herb sauc
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$22.00
Asian sesame glaze, quinoa
Avocado Theory
17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park
|Smoked Salmon Dill Toast
|$14.99
Wild smoked salmon, avocado, boiled eggs and capers on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread.
|Avocado Pinapple Thai Grilled Salmon
|$23.00
Grilled salmon fillet with asparagus and sautéed cauliflower florets. Topped with sweet and spicy pineapple salsa
|Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi
|$15.99
Smoked salmon, fresh avocado and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger and wasabi paste
Avocado Theory Express
17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park
|Avocado Pineapple Thai Grilled Salmon
|$23.00
Grilled salmon fillet with asparagus and sautéed cauliflower florets. Topped with sweet and spicy pineapple salsa and avocado slices.
|Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi
|$15.99
Smoked salmon, fresh avocado, cream cheese and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger, soy sauce and wasabi paste