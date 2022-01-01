Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve salmon

North & Maple image

 

North & Maple

18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Roasted Salmon KIH$15.00
Quinoa, fire roasted corn & poblano peppers with onions and herb sauc
Pan Seared Salmon$22.00
Asian sesame glaze, quinoa
More about North & Maple
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Dill Toast$14.99
Wild smoked salmon, avocado, boiled eggs and capers on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread.
Avocado Pinapple Thai Grilled Salmon$23.00
Grilled salmon fillet with asparagus and sautéed cauliflower florets. Topped with sweet and spicy pineapple salsa
Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi$15.99
Smoked salmon, fresh avocado and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger and wasabi paste
More about Avocado Theory
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory Express

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Pineapple Thai Grilled Salmon$23.00
Grilled salmon fillet with asparagus and sautéed cauliflower florets. Topped with sweet and spicy pineapple salsa and avocado slices.
Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi$15.99
Smoked salmon, fresh avocado, cream cheese and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger, soy sauce and wasabi paste
More about Avocado Theory Express

