Chicken salad in Titusville

Titusville restaurants
Titusville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bagel 13 - Hopkins

3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
Berry Fresh Chicken Salad$8.29
House-Made chicken salad, leaf lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, strawberries & candied pecans with our House-Made Strawberry poppy dressing
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bagel 13

1250 Garden Street, Titusville

Avg 4.2 (501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Meal$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
Chicken Salad$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
Berry Fresh Chicken Salad$8.29
House-Made chicken salad, leaf lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, strawberries & candied pecans with our House-Made Strawberry poppy dressing
Rearview Coffee

1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich served with Housemade Potato Chips.
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
House Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast.
Chicken Salad$13.00
Our house salad topped with creamy Chicken Salad.
