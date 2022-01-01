Chicken salad in Titusville
Titusville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Bagel 13 - Hopkins
3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville
|Chicken Salad
|$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
|Berry Fresh Chicken Salad
|$8.29
House-Made chicken salad, leaf lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, strawberries & candied pecans with our House-Made Strawberry poppy dressing
More about Bagel 13
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bagel 13
1250 Garden Street, Titusville
|Chicken Salad Meal
|$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
|Chicken Salad
|$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
|Berry Fresh Chicken Salad
|$8.29
House-Made chicken salad, leaf lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, strawberries & candied pecans with our House-Made Strawberry poppy dressing
More about Rearview Coffee
Rearview Coffee
1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville
|Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich served with Housemade Potato Chips.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.00
House Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast.
|Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Our house salad topped with creamy Chicken Salad.