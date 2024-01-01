Sundaes in Tomball
Craft Grill - Tomball
25219 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball
|Ice Cream Waffle Sundae
|$10.00
big enough to share, if you want to! Fluffy Belgian-style Waffle, Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Candied Pecans, Fresh Whipped Cream, with a Cherry on Top!
|Jenn's Texas Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream Sundae
|$12.00
Definitely for those over 21 only! Vanilla Ice Cream, Pecan-Vanilla Bourbon, Caramel Drizzle, Candied Pecans
|Kid Version Pecan Sundae
|$6.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Caramel Drizzle