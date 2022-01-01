Go
Tosca DC

1112 F St. NW

Popular Items

Raviloi-L$26.00
Gnocchi Cacio e Pepe$26.00
Cacio e Pepe: Pecorino, Black Pepper
Agnolotti-L$26.00
Pasta Stuffed w/ Braised Beef Short Rib, Brasato Sauce w/ Spinach & Parmesan
Burrata$20.00
Pesto, Grilled & Shaved Pears, Hazelnut Pane Fritto, Balsamic
Winter Greens$16.00
Arugula, Radicchio, Shaved Apple, Parmesan, Citrus Vinaigrette, Lemon Zest
Taglierini Bolognese$26.00
Long & Narrow Egg Pasta Ribbons w/ Ragu of Ground Veal, Pork, Beef, Red Wine & Tomato Sauce
Butternut Squash Soup$18.00
Pureed Butternut Squash, Pecorino Cream, Fried Sage, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Agnolotti del Plin$32.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs, Parmigiano, Spinach, Brasato Sauce
Branzino$40.00
Grilled Mediterranean Sea Bass Fillet, Sweet Potato Puree, Preserved Lemon
Prosciutto$19.00
Aged Parma Prosciutto, Preserved Kumquats, Warm Tigelle
Location

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
