Township Of Washington restaurants you'll love

Bacari Grill
800 Ridgewood Road, Washington Township
|Popular items
|GREEK SALAD
|$15.00
romaine - feta - tomatoes - cucumbers - peppers - red onions - olives - pepperoncini - red wine vinaigrette
|FILET MIGNON
|$47.00
CERTIFIED ANGUS - 10 OUNCE - BRANDY PEPPERCORN SUACE
|CLASSIC PIZZA
|$15.00
pomodoro sauce - mozzarella - basil
Little Chef
279 Pascack Rd, Township Of Washington
|Popular items
|Platter
|$0.00
All platters come with rice, green salad & Pita bread
|Shepperd's salad
|$0.00
Tomatoes and cucumbers chopped with parsley and red onion.
|Buffalo chicken wrap
|$10.35
lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese
Binh Duong IV - 255 Pascack Rd
255 Pascack Rd, Township of Washington
|Popular items
|Pick Your Own Pho
|$14.00
PICK YOUR OWN Protein, 48 hours broth, rice noodles, cilantro, onion and scallion.
|Spring Roll - Goi Cuon
|$7.00
Rice paper, lettuce, vermicelli, peanut sauce
|Banh Mi
|$9.00
French baguette, buttery mayo, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon
Choice of protein: Chicken | Beef | Pork | Sausage | Shredded Pork Skin