Crispy chicken in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about UDC
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
|Spicy Crispy Sriracha Chicken Wrap (VP)
|$0.00
crispy sriracha chicken, carrots, purple cabbage, spinach, served in a tomato wrap with side of cool ranch dressing
*spicy!!!!*
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad (GFP)
|$0.00
Crispy chicken, tomato, crisp bacon, chopped lettuce, hard boiled eggs, avocado, scallion, blue cheese crumbles, garlic herb croutons, red wine vinaigrette
|Crispy Chicken Cesar Salad Wrap (VG)
|$0.00
Beyond Chicken Tender, spring mix, garlic Cesar, parmesan cheese, crouton crumb, spinach wrap
Vegetarian with Beyond Tenders!