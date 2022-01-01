Pies in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve pies
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
|Tomato Pie
|$10.99
California tomatoes, mozzerella cheese (Build Your Own)
|Trenton Mustard Pie
|$11.99
California tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, mustard
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|Tomato Pie
Old Fashioned Style - Lite cheese, plum tomatoes, and olive oil
PIES
Country Gardens Farm Market
42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd, Robinsville
|Peachberry Pie
|$17.00
A summery combination of everyone’s favorite fruits: peaches, blueberries and cherries.
|Pumpkin Pie
|$16.00
Not just for the holidays. Lightly naturally firm pumpkin baked inside our traditional crust.
|Chocolate Cream Layer Pie
|$16.00
A chocolate cookie crust layered with rich, dense dark chocolate, creamy light whipped milk. chocolate, and chocolate non-dairy whipped topping that is sprinkled with chocolate shavings.