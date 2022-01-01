Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Trenton

Trenton restaurants that serve pies

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Kuo Social
Item pic

 

Rossi’s Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Pie$10.99
California tomatoes, mozzerella cheese (Build Your Own)
Trenton Mustard Pie$11.99
California tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, mustard
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Pie
Old Fashioned Style - Lite cheese, plum tomatoes, and olive oil
More about Villaggio Iccara
Item pic

PIES

Country Gardens Farm Market

42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd, Robinsville

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peachberry Pie$17.00
A summery combination of everyone’s favorite fruits: peaches, blueberries and cherries.
Pumpkin Pie$16.00
Not just for the holidays. Lightly naturally firm pumpkin baked inside our traditional crust.
Chocolate Cream Layer Pie$16.00
A chocolate cookie crust layered with rich, dense dark chocolate, creamy light whipped milk. chocolate, and chocolate non-dairy whipped topping that is sprinkled with chocolate shavings.
More about Country Gardens Farm Market

