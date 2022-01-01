Go
Trigos Colombian Restaurant

Trigos is a family owned and operated restaurants. All our food is made from scratch using the best and most traditional ingredients from the Colombian cuisine. Our buñuelos have been rated the best in Georgia!!

860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
