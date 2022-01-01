Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve cake

Moscatiellos image

 

Moscatiellos

99 North Greenbush Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE CAKE$4.95
CANNOLI CAKE$6.00
CHOCOLATE RASBERRY CAKE$6.00
More about Moscatiellos
Taco Libre image

TACOS

Taco Libre

433 River Street, Troy

Avg 4.7 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$4.50
More about Taco Libre

