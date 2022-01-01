Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Truckee

Go
Truckee restaurants
Toast

Truckee restaurants that serve pork belly

Truckee Tavern & Grill image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Truckee Tavern & Grill

10118 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 5 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Crostinis$15.00
3 pieces
Pork Belly on Brioche toast with tomato jam, balsamic glaze, micro basil
More about Truckee Tavern & Grill
Meatballs image

PIZZA

Great Gold Restaurant | Truckee

11025 Pioneer Trail #104, Truckee

Avg 4.8 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Meatballs$19.00
Ricotta, red sauce, white bean, basil.
Cannot be gluten-free. 3 per order.
More about Great Gold Restaurant | Truckee
Restaurant banner

 

Moody's Bistro, Bar and Beats - 10007 Bridge St

10007 Bridge St, Truckee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Bahn Mi$20.00
More about Moody's Bistro, Bar and Beats - 10007 Bridge St
Restaurant banner

 

Truckee Brewing Company - Soaring Ranch

10001 Soaring Way Suite A, Truckee

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" BBQ PORK BELLY PIZZA$24.00
Housemade BBQ sauce, pork belly, mozzarella, caramelized onions, and serrano peppers.
More about Truckee Brewing Company - Soaring Ranch

Browse other tasty dishes in Truckee

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Cake

Chili

Veggie Burgers

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near Truckee to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston