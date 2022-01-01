Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Truckee

Go
Truckee restaurants
Toast

Truckee restaurants that serve rigatoni

Glenshire Pizza Company image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Glenshire Pizza Company

10095 Dorchester,Ste E, Truckee

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni$13.00
More about Glenshire Pizza Company
Great Gold image

PIZZA

Great Gold

11025 Pioneer Trail #104, Truckee

Avg 4.8 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni$28.00
More about Great Gold

Browse other tasty dishes in Truckee

Mixed Green Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Cheeseburgers

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Truckee to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston