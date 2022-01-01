Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Central

3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Deli LG$14.00
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Mango Chutney Salad with Chicken$14.99
Grilled pineapple and chicken are dressed with a flavorful curry mango chutney melange and rest on a bed of mixed greens, apple, grape, walnut and celery. Topped with red onion and organic sunflower sprouts.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Northwest

421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Deli LG$14.00
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - East

6260 East Speedway, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry Deli LG$14.00
More about Beyond Bread - East

