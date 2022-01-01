Curry chicken in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve curry chicken
Beyond Bread - Central
3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Chicken Curry Deli LG
|$14.00
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Curry Mango Chutney Salad with Chicken
|$14.99
Grilled pineapple and chicken are dressed with a flavorful curry mango chutney melange and rest on a bed of mixed greens, apple, grape, walnut and celery. Topped with red onion and organic sunflower sprouts.
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
|Chicken Curry Deli LG
|$14.00