Rice bowls in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve rice bowls
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|Rib Eye Bulgogi Rice Bowl
|$12.95
Thin slices of rib-eye steak marinated in a Korean style house sauce, stir fried with sweet onions and served over rice.
|Spicy Rice Bowl
|$13.95
Choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon, or spicy yellowtail served with avocado, japanese pickles, tempura flakes over seasoned rice and spicy mayo and miso sauce.
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Spicy Rice Bowl
|$15.50
Choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon, or spicy yellowtail served with avocado, japanese pickles, tempura flakes over seasoned rice and spicy mayo and miso sauce.
Jimmy's Pita & Poke
3820 w River Road, Tucson
|Regular Rice Bowl
|$12.50
|Large Rice Bowl
|$13.75