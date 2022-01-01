Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve rice bowls

Sushi Garden image

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rib Eye Bulgogi Rice Bowl$12.95
Thin slices of rib-eye steak marinated in a Korean style house sauce, stir fried with sweet onions and served over rice.
Spicy Rice Bowl$13.95
Choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon, or spicy yellowtail served with avocado, japanese pickles, tempura flakes over seasoned rice and spicy mayo and miso sauce.
Rib Eye Bulgogi Rice Bowl$14.00
Thin slices of rib-eye steak marinated in a Korean style house sauce, stir fried with sweet onions and served over rice.
More about Sushi Garden
Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Rice Bowl$7.99
More about Eclectic Cafe
Sushi Garden image

 

Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Rice Bowl$13.95
Choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon, or spicy yellowtail served with avocado, japanese pickles, tempura flakes over seasoned rice and spicy mayo and miso sauce.
Spicy Rice Bowl$15.50
Choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon, or spicy yellowtail served with avocado, japanese pickles, tempura flakes over seasoned rice and spicy mayo and miso sauce.
Rib Eye Bulgogi Rice Bowl$14.00
Thin slices of rib-eye steak marinated in a Korean style house sauce, stir fried with sweet onions and served over rice.
More about Sushi Garden
Regular Rice Bowl image

 

Jimmy's Pita & Poke

3820 w River Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Rice Bowl$12.50
Large Rice Bowl$13.75
More about Jimmy's Pita & Poke
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Med Cuisine

1763 E Prince Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
C2 Rice Bowl$3.99
Saffron basmati rice
More about Med Cuisine

