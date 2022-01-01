Yogurt parfaits in Tucson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Central

3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt Parfait$5.00
Low fat vanilla yogurt, strawberries, and blueberries topped with our scratch-made granola.
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Item pic

 

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

5071 E 5th St, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.99
Yogurt parfait with vanilla yogurt, cherry almond granola, strawberries and blueberries, and a coconut flake sprinkle on top.
More about Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Northwest

421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt Parfait$5.00
Low fat vanilla yogurt, strawberries, and blueberries topped with our scratch-made granola.
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - East

6260 East Speedway, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yogurt Parfait$5.00
Low fat vanilla yogurt, strawberries, and blueberries topped with our scratch-made granola.
More about Beyond Bread - East

