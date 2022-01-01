Yogurt parfaits in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Beyond Bread - Central
3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.00
Low fat vanilla yogurt, strawberries, and blueberries topped with our scratch-made granola.
More about Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E 5th St, Tucson
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.99
Yogurt parfait with vanilla yogurt, cherry almond granola, strawberries and blueberries, and a coconut flake sprinkle on top.
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.00
Low fat vanilla yogurt, strawberries, and blueberries topped with our scratch-made granola.