Cherry Street bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Cherry Street

Prossimo image

SEAFOOD

Prossimo

1550 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (2395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Romaine Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Allergens: dressing contains eggs
Il Vero Alfredo$24.00
A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter
Beet Carpaccio$14.00
Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Prossimo
Kilkenny Irish Pub image

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Butter Slip$12.00
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound
of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and
served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce,
tomato and onion.
Potato Soup$5.00
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.
Pretzels$10.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nola's Bread Pudding$6.00
This is the ultimate New Orleans’ style comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins
Ya Mama's Gumbo$8.00
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, tasso ham and white rice, served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or crawfish
Lunch Voodoo Chicken$15.00
A Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Andolini’s image

 

Andolini’s

1548 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Andolini’s

