Cherry Street bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Cherry Street
More about Prossimo
SEAFOOD
Prossimo
1550 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Romaine Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Allergens: dressing contains eggs
|Il Vero Alfredo
|$24.00
A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter
|Beet Carpaccio
|$14.00
Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|1/2 Butter Slip
|$12.00
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound
of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and
served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce,
tomato and onion.
|Potato Soup
|$5.00
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.
|Pretzels
|$10.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Nola's Bread Pudding
|$6.00
This is the ultimate New Orleans’ style comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins
|Ya Mama's Gumbo
|$8.00
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, tasso ham and white rice, served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or crawfish
|Lunch Voodoo Chicken
|$15.00
A Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with your choice of two sides