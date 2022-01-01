Caesar salad in Tupelo
Tupelo restaurants that serve caesar salad
BBC Tupelo
311 South Gloster St, Tupelo
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan & Croutons, With House-Made Caesar Dressing.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.45
Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fairpark Grill
343 East Main Street, Tupelo
|Soup & Caesar Salad
|$8.99
A Bowl of the Soup of the Day and a small Caesar Salad.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
921 West Main Street, Tupelo
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
|Small Caesar Salad
|$3.29
The classic Caesar salad with our homemade croutons, slivers of sun-dried tomatoes & grated Parmesan cheese.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
374 East Main Street, Tupelo
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
|SIDE SALAD - CAESAR
|$2.99