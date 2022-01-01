Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Tupelo

Tupelo restaurants
Tupelo restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

BBC Tupelo

311 South Gloster St, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan & Croutons, With House-Made Caesar Dressing.
Side Caesar Salad$3.45
Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.
More about BBC Tupelo
Item pic

 

Harveys Tupelo

424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad Side$2.95
More about Harveys Tupelo
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fairpark Grill

343 East Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Soup & Caesar Salad$8.99
A Bowl of the Soup of the Day and a small Caesar Salad.
Side Caesar Salad$3.99
More about Fairpark Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

921 West Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
Small Caesar Salad$3.29
The classic Caesar salad with our homemade croutons, slivers of sun-dried tomatoes & grated Parmesan cheese.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

374 East Main Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
SIDE SALAD - CAESAR$2.99
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar

