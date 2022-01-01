Go
Twisted Sourdough Pizza

Aged dough the old-fashioned way

PIZZA

9500 S. eastern ste 170

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

10. Mozzarella Cone$5.99
cheese, homemade sauce
2. Ferrari-Oni Pizza$16.99
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.
Famous Garlic Ranch 2oz$1.50
13. Sausage Cone$6.99
Italian Sausage, Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.
Homemade Ranch 2oz$1.50
1. Mozzarella Drip Pizza$14.99
Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.
11. Pepperoni Cone$6.99
cheese, pepperoni, homemade sauce
12. Spicy Latina Cone$6.99
cheese, seasoned beef, lime, cilantro, habanero sauce
16. Supreme Cone$6.99
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion, black olives, bell pepper, homemade sauce
14. Chicken Alfredo Cone$6.99
Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Pepper.
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

9500 S. eastern ste 170

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
