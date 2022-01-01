Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Vashon

Go
Vashon restaurants
Toast

Vashon restaurants that serve chili

Island Queen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Island Queen

17705 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon

Avg 4.3 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
Green Chili Bacon Burger$8.99
This burger is a little sloppy, but worth the mess! Our beef burger topped with green chilies, bacon, melted cheddar topped with lettuce and tomato.
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
Pretend you are at the fair. Either in our dining room, or on your couch. Add the sriracha mayo, just for a little kick.
More about Island Queen
CAFFE VINO OLIO image

 

CAFFE VINO OLIO

17607A Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calabrian Chili and Red Tub$9.00
More about CAFFE VINO OLIO

Browse other tasty dishes in Vashon

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cake

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Vashon to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston