Clam chowder in Vashon

Vashon restaurants
Toast

Vashon restaurants that serve clam chowder

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Island Queen

17705 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon

Avg 4.3 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$0.00
It’s chowder season. GLUTEN FREE! Filled with lots of clams , potatoes, carrots and bacon. Creamy, rich, and just a little peppery.
More about Island Queen
The Hardware Store

17601 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLAM CHOWDER - CUP$7.50
Creamy Chowder with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Thyme, Old Bay (6 oz.)
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$10.50
Creamy Chowder with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Thyme, Old Bay (9 oz.)
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$10.00
Creamy Chowder with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Thyme, Old Bay
More about The Hardware Store

