Burritos in Venice

Urban Taco
1617 S US41 Byp, Venice
BURRITO
|$9.45
Build your own grilled burrito
VEGGIE BURRITO
|$9.45
Veggie burrito made with a large flour tortilla, fresh sautéed veggies (peppers & onions), white rice, black beans, fresh iceberg lettuce, house made pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, and our fresh guacamole. Rolled and pressed on our grill. Perfecto!
URBAN BURRITO
|$9.45
Fresh made burrito on a large flour tortilla with slow roasted carnitas, white rice, black beans, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and Urban Guac sauce - rolled and hot pressed to perfection! Bueno!
Blu Island Bistro
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
Blu Burrito
|$11.00
Soft tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans and chorizo sausage. Topped with house-made salsa, sour cream, cheddar and fresh avocado