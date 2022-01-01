Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve burritos

BURRITO image

 

Urban Taco

1617 S US41 Byp, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BURRITO$9.45
Build your own grilled burrito
VEGGIE BURRITO$9.45
Veggie burrito made with a large flour tortilla, fresh sautéed veggies (peppers & onions), white rice, black beans, fresh iceberg lettuce, house made pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, and our fresh guacamole. Rolled and pressed on our grill. Perfecto!
URBAN BURRITO$9.45
Fresh made burrito on a large flour tortilla with slow roasted carnitas, white rice, black beans, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and Urban Guac sauce - rolled and hot pressed to perfection! Bueno!
More about Urban Taco
Blu Island Bistro image

 

Blu Island Bistro

625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blu Burrito$11.00
Soft tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans and chorizo sausage. Topped with house-made salsa, sour cream, cheddar and fresh avocado
More about Blu Island Bistro
Whole Hog Burrito image

 

Skillets

4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Hog Burrito$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
More about Skillets

