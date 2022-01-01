Chicken salad in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Soda Fountain
349 W Venice Ave, Venice
|Southern Chicken Salad
|$14.39
Fried chicken, mixed cheese, tomato, onion, and bacon over a bed of mixed greens
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.69
Our famous homemade chicken salad with fresh grapes and pecans tossed in. Served with your choice of side.
FISH AND CHIPS
British Open Pub
367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice
|Pub Style Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Homemade chicken salad atop a toasted pretzel bun. Or make it "Traditional" and have it on sourdough white or marble rye!