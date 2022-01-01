Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Soda Fountain

349 W Venice Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Chicken Salad$14.39
Fried chicken, mixed cheese, tomato, onion, and bacon over a bed of mixed greens
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.69
Our famous homemade chicken salad with fresh grapes and pecans tossed in. Served with your choice of side.
More about The Soda Fountain
FISH AND CHIPS

British Open Pub

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

Avg 3.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Pub Style Chicken Salad$12.00
Homemade chicken salad atop a toasted pretzel bun. Or make it "Traditional" and have it on sourdough white or marble rye!
More about British Open Pub
Skillets

4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets

