Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Monk's Bar and Grill image

 

Monk's Bar and Grill

1050 North Edge Trail, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.29
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

958 Liberty Dr, Verona

Avg 4.5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Pies

Chili

Cookies

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Brisket

Chicken Pizza

French Fries

Map

More near Verona to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston