Village Pizzeria

THE PLACE FOR PIZZA IN CORONADO
Pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and hoagie sandwiches made-to-order with authentic ingredients!
Find us at Orange Avenue just a block away from the Hotel del Coronado, or at the Coronado Ferry Landing with an unbeatable bay front view of Downtown San Diego!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1206 Orange Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (1509 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings 1 lb$14.49
SD Caesar$7.49
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, VP's homemade Caesar dressing
Large Cheese$22.49
mozzarella cheese
Basket Knots 6$5.00
Large Pepperoni$24.99
Side Ranch$0.75
Small Pepperoni$14.99
Small Cheese$12.49
12 Garlic Knots$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.99
Balsamic Glaze, Parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1206 Orange Ave

Coronado CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

