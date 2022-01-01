Go
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

6737 Lake Harbour Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)

Popular Items

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$9.99
BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
KIDS SPAGHETTI$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA$12.99
BASKET OF CHIPS$4.49
Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes,
deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil
LARGE THE WORKS$18.25
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
HOUSE SALAD LARGE$7.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, pepperoncini, homemade croutons and dressing on the side
PHILLY STEAK$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
HOUSE SALAD SMALL$5.99
BASKET OF FRIES$4.95
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6737 Lake Harbour Dr

Midlothian VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

