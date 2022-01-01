Vista sandwich spots you'll love

When Pigs Fly BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

When Pigs Fly BBQ

1211 E Vista Way, Vista

Avg 4.4 (1352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Shack$13.00
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
Bbq Sandwich Plate$13.00
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice)
· 2 sides
Riblets$6.00
Juicy, tender pork rib tips.
(Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
More about When Pigs Fly BBQ
Mom’s Kitchen - Vista image

 

Mom’s Kitchen - Vista

124 Hanes Place, Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full B&G$9.95
Two biscuits covered in homemade sausage gravy and served with hash browns or home fries
Corned Beef Hash$12.50
Old-fashioned style hash topped with two eggs
Greek Spinach$11.95
Sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, feta and monterey jack cheese
More about Mom’s Kitchen - Vista

