Vista sandwich spots you'll love

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
When Pigs Fly BBQ
1211 E Vista Way, Vista
|Popular items
|The Shack
|$13.00
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
|Bbq Sandwich Plate
|$13.00
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice)
· 2 sides
|Riblets
|$6.00
Juicy, tender pork rib tips.
(Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
When Pigs Fly BBQ
230 Main St., Vista
|Popular items
|The Shack
|$15.00
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
|Bbq Sandwich Plate
|$15.00
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice)
· 2 sides
|The Boneyard
|$26.00
· slab of pork or beef ribs
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
More about Mom’s Kitchen - Vista
Mom’s Kitchen - Vista
124 Hanes Place, Vista
|Popular items
|Full B&G
|$9.95
Two biscuits covered in homemade sausage gravy and served with hash browns or home fries
|Corned Beef Hash
|$12.50
Old-fashioned style hash topped with two eggs
|Greek Spinach
|$11.95
Sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, feta and monterey jack cheese