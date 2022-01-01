Fried rice in Vista
Vista restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Happi spatula - Lunch, Dinner, Dim-Sum and Catering
Happi spatula - Lunch, Dinner, Dim-Sum and Catering
3225 Business Park Dr., Vista
|Vegetarian Spicy Basil Fried Rice (Lunch Special)
|$10.49
Spicy lover's favorite. A flavorful fried rice sauce with our Thai chili sauce and a good portion of Thai basil. Add an over easy egg (for $1.5 only) to bring on the original street food taste from Bangkok.
|Korean Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice (All Day)
|$15.99
|Vegetarian Spicy Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$13.49
