Katsu in Vista

Vista restaurants
Vista restaurants that serve katsu

Junmai Sushi Bar & Grill - 2215 South Melrose Drive #104

2215 South Melrose Drive #104, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$19.00
Panko crusted chicken breast. Served with a homemade katsu sauce. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
More about Junmai Sushi Bar & Grill - 2215 South Melrose Drive #104
Aloha Grill - 2440 South Melrose Drive, Unit 100

2440 South Melrose Drive, Unit 100, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Katsu (Small)$11.75
Golden crispy breaded chicken with Curry sauce
Katsu (Large)$13.75
Everyone's favorite! Crispy breaded chicken served with our famous Katsu dipping sauce
Curry Katsu (Large)$13.75
Golden crispy breaded chicken with Curry sauce
More about Aloha Grill - 2440 South Melrose Drive, Unit 100

