Katsu in Vista
Vista restaurants that serve katsu
More about Junmai Sushi Bar & Grill - 2215 South Melrose Drive #104
Junmai Sushi Bar & Grill - 2215 South Melrose Drive #104
2215 South Melrose Drive #104, Vista
|Chicken Katsu
|$19.00
Panko crusted chicken breast. Served with a homemade katsu sauce. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
More about Aloha Grill - 2440 South Melrose Drive, Unit 100
Aloha Grill - 2440 South Melrose Drive, Unit 100
2440 South Melrose Drive, Unit 100, Vista
|Curry Katsu (Small)
|$11.75
Golden crispy breaded chicken with Curry sauce
|Katsu (Large)
|$13.75
Everyone's favorite! Crispy breaded chicken served with our famous Katsu dipping sauce
|Curry Katsu (Large)
|$13.75
Golden crispy breaded chicken with Curry sauce