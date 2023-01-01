Curry in Wakefield
Wakefield restaurants that serve curry
NexDine - Cafe 401 (411)
401 Edgewater Place, Wakefield
|Vegetable Curry
|$0.00
Vegetable Curry w/ Sweet Potatoes & Beans
CHARM THAI BISTRO - 412 Main St
412 Main St, Wakefield
|Charm's Curry Noodle
|$13.95
Yellow egg noodle with assorted vegetable topped with rich peanut curry sauce
|Mango Curry
|$15.95
Chicken with assorted vegetable and diced mango simmered in light yellow curry sauce
|Red Curry
|$13.95
with eggplant, bamboo, peppers, basil